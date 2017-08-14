Yo' Durtty
Ralo Has Words For Karrueche

J Nicks Hosts Ralo's Listening Party for His Mixtape Diary Of The Streets 2

After posting a half nude photo on social media, actress and model Karrueche received negative comments about her weight and body type from Gucci Mane’s artist, Ralo.

See what he had to say below:

Karrueche responded back to the criticism via Twitter:

