Ralo Has Words For Karrueche

After posting a half nude photo on social media, actress and model Karrueche received negative comments about her weight and body type from Gucci Mane’s artist, Ralo.

See what he had to say below:

#ralo on #karrueche A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Karrueche responded back to the criticism via Twitter:

Ya'll shame natural bodies but praise fake ones 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

Point is, constant judgement makes it hard for people to love and accept themselves and that's wrong. — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

If you don't like what you see then keep it pushing. — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

If you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say it at all. Keep your negative vibes to yourself. — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

Any ways I love meeeeeeee and idgaf what y'all gotta say. 💋 Have a good day y'all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pvaA41jNGP — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

