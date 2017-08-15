Natalie Cole’s Son Dies At 39

Robert Yancy, son of late singer #NatalieCole, found dead in home this morning. Details to follow… pic.twitter.com/uihynKPIJc — L.A. Sentinel News (@thelasentinel) August 15, 2017

‘s son,, was reportedly found dead in his San Fernando Valley apartment on August 14. A friend checked on him after not hearing from him for a few days and found his body. He was 39 years old.

According to TMZ, authorities say Robert died from a heart attack. Though natural causes were listed as the cause of death, an autopsy is still being done. According to family members, authorities made it clear was that drugs were not involved. Robert’s mother, Natalie Cole, battled drug addiction for many years and passed away in 2015. The iconic singer’s cause of death was congestive heart failure.

Family members say he did not abuse drugs, but was in the middle of “turning his life around.” He had a career in the music industry. His father died of a heart attack at age 34, so there’s a possibility heart disease runs in the family. We’ll keep you updated if anymore news surfaces.

Rest in peace, Robert Yancy.

