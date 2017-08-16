Joe Gifted – “Water (Remix)” Ft. Gucci Mane & Quavo [AUDIO]

Joe Gifted calls on Gucci Mane and Quavo for the remix to his breakthrough smash “Water.”
Following a summer of taking over the airwaves and clubs with his single “Water” with Frontstreet, and teasing a now available remix, Atlanta’s Joe Gifted has followed up with the official remix. Check it out below and let us know your thoughts.
Also On Hot 107.9:
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
3 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
1. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 1 of 3
2. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 2 of 3
3. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 3 of 3
comments – Add Yours