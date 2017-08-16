ATL
Trending
Home > ATL

Joe Gifted – “Water (Remix)” Ft. Gucci Mane & Quavo [AUDIO]

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 17 mins ago
Leave a comment

Joe Gifted calls on Gucci Mane and Quavo for the remix to his breakthrough smash “Water.”

Following a summer of taking over the airwaves and clubs with his single “Water” with Frontstreet, and teasing a now available remix, Atlanta’s Joe Gifted has followed up with the official remix. Check it out below and let us know your thoughts.

Gucci Mane , joe gifted , Quavo , remix , Water

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Joe Gifted – “Water (Remix)” Ft. Gucci Mane & Quavo [AUDIO]

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest