Peewee Longway Drops ‘The Blue M&M 3’

Peewee Longway has always been one foot in and one foot out of the streets and the music industry but today he celebrates his 32nd birthday with the release of his The Blue M&M 3 project.

The Blue M&M 3 features appearances from Young Dolph, Quavo, Offset, PartyNextDoor and production from Dun Deal, Cassius Jay, 808 Mafia and Lil Mister.

Peewee Longway will also be hosting a listening party today in Atlanta at Mass Appeal.

Blue M&M 3 official listening party tomorrow 8/17 6pm-9pm @massappeal come fucc with longway A post shared by MPA Boss (@mpapeeweelongway) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

BMM3 out now @livemixtapes A post shared by MPA Boss (@mpapeeweelongway) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

