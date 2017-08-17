Peewee Longway Drops ‘The Blue M&M 3’

Peewee Longway has always been one foot in and one foot out of the streets and the music industry but today he celebrates his 32nd birthday with the release of his The Blue M&M 3 project.
The Blue M&M 3 features appearances from Young Dolph, Quavo, Offset, PartyNextDoor and production from Dun Deal, Cassius Jay, 808 Mafia and Lil Mister.
Peewee Longway will also be hosting a listening party today in Atlanta at Mass Appeal.
Lalaa Shepard
