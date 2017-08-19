Yo' Durtty
Gucci Mane Announces New Album & Releases New Visual With Migos

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 1 hour ago
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Earlier today, Gucci Mane announced that he will be releasing his first album of 2017, September 17th titled, Mr. Davis. The project will mark Gucci’s 11th album and is his follow-up to his collaborative mixtape, DropTopWop with Metro Boomin which released late May.

New album available September 15 #MrDavis !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Preorder link in bio!!!!!

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Mr.Davis will feature appearances from Nicki Minaj, Monica, Chris Brown, Big Sean, The Weeknd, Migos and more.

Check out Gucci’s visual for “I Get The Bag” featuring 2/3 Migos below:

