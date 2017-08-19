Gucci Mane Announces New Album & Releases New Visual With Migos

Earlier today, Gucci Mane announced that he will be releasing his first album of 2017, September 17th titled, Mr. Davis. The project will mark Gucci’s 11th album and is his follow-up to his collaborative mixtape, DropTopWop with Metro Boomin which released late May.

New album available September 15 #MrDavis !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Preorder link in bio!!!!! A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

Mr.Davis will feature appearances from Nicki Minaj, Monica, Chris Brown, Big Sean, The Weeknd, Migos and more.

Check out Gucci’s visual for “I Get The Bag” featuring 2/3 Migos below:

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

