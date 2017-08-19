This Track Will Have You Lit! The Formula “Round Drum”

The Formula (Jay Griffy & Philly Redface) is a collab duo from Philly now residing in ATL. They are known for their high intensity and energy on the stage and are the creators of the Philly2DaA movement. Check out their new single, “Round Drum” below:

We gonna get it lit! Nothing else #formulawave A post shared by Formula (@theformulamusic) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

