This Track Will Have You Lit! The Formula “Round Drum”

The Formula (Jay Griffy & Philly Redface) is a collab duo from Philly now residing in ATL. They are known for their high intensity and energy on the stage and are the creators of the Philly2DaA movement. Check out their new single, “Round Drum” below:
Lalaa Shepard
