5 Things You Need To Know About Tiny Harris & Master P’s New Basketball League

Blogzworth

Posted 3 hours ago
Global Mixed Gender Basketball League

Source: GMGB / GMGB

(ATLANTA, GA) – August 21, 2017 – Percy “Master P” Miller and Tameka “Tiny” Harris joined forces together last week announcing their new joint venture, the “Global Mixed Gender Basketball Professional League.” The historic announcement took place at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA. Harris’ appointment, makes her the first female owner in the league. For more information, visit the website at www.globalmixedgenderbasketball.com

Here are a few things you need to know about the GMGB.

 

1. It features both men and women, playing on the same team, with male and female coaches, managers and staff.

Global Mixed Gender Basketball League

Source: GMGB / GMGB

2. The team is paid on equal levels; no more will a woman make less than a man for performing the same job.

Global Mixed Gender Basketball League

Source: GMGB / GMGB

3. Opportunities are given to local college age players.

Global Mixed Gender Basketball League

Source: GMGB /GMGB

4. For each community involved in Global Mixed Gender Basketball, the league will award one scholarship for a high school male graduate and one for a high school female graduate.

Global Mixed Gender Basketball League

Source: GMGPL /GMGB

5. So far there are three teams, but more will be added.

 

 

