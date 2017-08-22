ATL
Home > ATL

Drumma Boy: Making Hits With Jeezy, Gucci, Yo Gotti, Waka Flaka, Migos And More

B High

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Producer Drumma Boy stopped by Hot 1079 to chop it up with B high about his new single with Too Short. During the conversation Drumma discusses making classic hits such as “Standing Ovation” for Jeezy, “No Hands” for Waka Flaka, and a lot more.
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Drumma Boy: Making Hits With Jeezy, Gucci, Yo Gotti, Waka Flaka, Migos And More

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest