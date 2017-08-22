Drumma Boy: Making Hits With Jeezy, Gucci, Yo Gotti, Waka Flaka, Migos And More

Producer Drumma Boy stopped by Hot 1079 to chop it up with B high about his new single with Too Short. During the conversation Drumma discusses making classic hits such as “Standing Ovation” for Jeezy, “No Hands” for Waka Flaka, and a lot more.

