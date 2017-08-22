Entertainment News
Browns players explain why they decided to national anthem protest with prayer [VIDEO]

New York Giants v Cleveland Browns

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

A group of Cleveland Browns players kneel in a circle in protest during the national anthem prior to a preseason game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hue Jackson made a statement essentially saying NFL players are one dimensional and can’t do two things at once.

He also spoke very flippantly about the issues in the his country and just hoped they would be “iron out”. His players showed him they are just more than just athletes who can’t independently think about other things.

After the game they spoke about why they took a knee and if you don’t understand it or it upsets you, says a lot more about you than them.

