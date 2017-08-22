Watch This Anchor Reference Travis Scott 42 Times In A Sportscast

One California news anchor had time forin his sportscast — 42 times to be exact.of KSBY decided to do a three-minute baseball recap full of Travis Scott references. Playing of his own name, Daniels dropped a ton of song titles and lyric references from the “Pick Up the Phone” rapper.

When detailing a Dodgers game, Daniels said, “The Dodgers players won’t be back in their homes in the 90210, off Doheny, until Friday,” referencing “90210” and “goosebumps.” Later Daniels announced, “The Cal Poly rodeo kickoff celebration starts Friday through the late night Sept. 8 at the rodeo grounds. It’s lit.” In one swoop he managed to reference Travis Scott’s Rodeo album, his track “Through the Late Night,” and his popular ad-lib “it’s lit!” A true Travis Scott fan indeed. You can watch Daniels full spill below.



According to Daniels, there are 42 Travis Scott references throughout the whole video. One fan even tried to break all of them down in a written note he tweeted. Daniels share the tweet, saying, “This guy is good. Real good.”

👏👏👏 this guy is good. Real good. https://t.co/INqBy0C0Ej — Scott Daniels (@ScottyDReports) August 22, 2017

Scott should be blessing sportscaster fans with more bars very soon. He is currently working on his much anticipated album AstroWorld and a joint project with Quavo. Both projects are said to be coming soon.

