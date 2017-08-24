Issa Rae Will Play An Activist Alongside Amandla Stenberg In Upcoming Movie

is continuing to spread her wings following the success of her HBO show Insecure. The star actress and creator has just been cast in Fox 2000’s coming-of-age drama The Hate U Give. Rae will be joining a star-studded cast, includingandas the lead.

The Hate U Give is based off the New York Times young-adult bestselling book of the same name. It follows a 16-year-old named Starr (played by Stenberg) who came up in a poverty-stricken area and now attends a suburban prep school. When she witnesses her unarmed best friend get shot by a police officer, Starr is torn between two worlds as she considers a role in activism. Rae is set to play April, the activist who helps Starr find her voice.

The movie will be directed by George Tillman Jr., the man behind movies such as Soul Food, Notorious, and The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete. The movie has yet to receive a release date, but we’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces.

