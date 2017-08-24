Beyoncé Rocks Exclusive Pair Of 4:44 Sneakers To Shout Out Jay-Z’s New Album

It’s all about the number four (4) for the Carter family. They were married on the 4th day of the 4th month of year, and you know the rest! The latest commemoration comes from Beyoncé who recently sported a snazzy pair of 444 Puma Sneakers, in light of her husband’s latest album, 4:44. She was on deck to watch her husband perform:

The exclusive pair of kicks were worn with a $633 white Lindsey Cotton Top by Stella McCartney and a $1,250 Off_White purse. This relaxed look was topped off by Bey’s tresses being pulled back in a ponytail and cap while sporting a pair of classic hoop earrings.

@beyonce with Off-White™ "binder clip" handbag A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white) on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

Get a closer look at casual wardrobe in the clip below. Only 44 pairs of the sneakers were made, so good luck with getting a pair of your own!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

DON’T MISS: