Seeing Double: Amina Buddafly’s New Look Has Us Seeing Tara

The baby daddy drama between reality TV stars Amina Buddafly and Tara Wallace left viewers puzzled episode after episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: NY.’ Why couldn’t they leave Peter Gunz alone?
Despite the mess, Amina and Peter are still married, but the singer’s latest hair-do has many fans wondering if the memory of her infamous love triangle with Tara lives on:
Are these two mamas twinning? Take a look and vote below:
