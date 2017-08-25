Entertainment News
Seeing Double: Amina Buddafly’s New Look Has Us Seeing Tara

The 'LHH: NY' star is looking a lot like her sister-wife Tara Wallace.

Posted 2 hours ago
2nd Annual Billboard Grammys After-Party

Source: Rodrigo Vaz / Getty


The baby daddy drama between reality TV stars Amina Buddafly and Tara Wallace left viewers puzzled episode after episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: NY.’ Why couldn’t they leave Peter Gunz alone?

Despite the mess, Amina and Peter are still married, but the singer’s latest hair-do has many fans wondering if the memory of her infamous love triangle with Tara lives on:

Are these two mamas twinning? Take a look and vote below:

✌🏽

A post shared by Amina Pankey (@aminabuddafly) on


