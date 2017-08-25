Jesse Williams, Your F*ck Boy Is Showing: Says Ex-Wife Is Privileged For Staying At Home With Nanny

Actorand soon-to-be ex-wifeare in the midst of a nasty custody battle.

Drake-Lee recently told the courts that she fears her children will be exposed to a ‘revolving door’ of women as Williams embraces his new single life. She also claimed the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star has a violent temper that makes her fear for her children’s well-being, TMZ reports.

The mother of two is asking for a court order requesting that Jesse’s girlfriends stay away from their kids until he’s been dating them for atleast six months.

Williams is firing back at the allegations, saying that Drake-Lee is controlling his visitations only because she has the “incredible privilege of being a stay-at-home mom with a full-time nanny.”

Jesse claims Drake-Lee’s custody of the kids leads her to ‘micro-manage’ the time he spends with his family–going as far as ignoring his FaceTime calls.

He also rejects the allegations that he is aggressive, saying it is Drake-Lee who yelled in front of the kids and even slammed the front door on Jesse’s leg during an altercation.

Drake-Lee’s lawyer, Jill Hersh spoke to TMZ, saying that Jesse’s claims are unfounded.

“It is a shame that Mr. Williams chose to place the children and his family’s transition in the public domain,” she said.

SOURCE: TMZ

