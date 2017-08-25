Usher’s First Official Response To Herpes Allegations

It’s been about two weeks since the Usher herpes drama started and we’ve been patiently waiting for Usher to say something…and finally he has mad his statement which kind of explains why he took so long to respond.

In Usher’s legal docs, obtained by TMZ, he notes her lawsuit says nothing about whether she had been tested prior to their alleged sexual encounter. He says, “A previous sexual partner very well may have already infected her.”

And, Usher says, she could have contracted the STD after their alleged encounter.

And he takes another shot, saying she assumed the risk of getting herpes by having “casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex.”

It’s interesting … Usher did not attack the lawsuit by saying he couldn’t have given her herpes. READ MORE

