Tyler Perry Opens Up To Oprah Why He Still Gives His ‘Abusive’ Father Money

, Tyler Perry has courageously been open about the abuse he endured as a child at the hands of fa mily and other adults. Over the yearshas courageously been open about the abuse he endured as a child at the hands of fa

And in

a recent episode of Oprah’s Master Class, he gets real about his father, who physically and abused the actor when he was young.

“As terrible as he was, and as horrible as he was, he never once left us. We were never hungry. And every time he’d go to work, all week, he’d bring all the money home,” Perry said of Emmitt Perry Sr.

“From a child, I had always known that this man despised me,” Perry recalled. “I could not figure it out for the longest [time]. I could not figure out why he hated me so.”

“Every action was about his hatred or his disdain for me,” he continued.

However, when the Madea film director and self-made millionaire found out that Perry wasn’t his biological father, he strangely felt obligated to take care of him.

“I’m giving him what he gave to me,” Perry explained. “I had shelter; I had food. He has shelter, pretty nice shelter, and any food that he wants to eat.”

But Perry’s version of support lacks any real connection or emotion.

“What I missed from him, being in a relationship, is also what he’s missing from me now. So he doesn’t have everything. He has what’s easy.”

During the interview, Perry didn’t just focus on his past and current trauma. He also focused on what makes him happy–his son. He stressed that he’s “never loved like this before” and that his little boy “is a healer.”

Watch the entire episode here.

RELATED NEWS:

Reunited! Taraji P. Henson To Star In Tyler Perry’s New Film

Oprah Gets Real About Weight Loss: ‘I Can’t Accept Myself If I’m Over 200 LBS’

Lamar Odom Opens Up About Drug Abuse And His Coma