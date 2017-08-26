Girl Bye! Stacey Dash Blames Intern For Tweet That Called Auntie Maxine A ‘Media Buffoon’

After being dragged to hell and back on Twitter for calling Congresswoman Maxine Waters a “media buffoon,” Stacey Dash is now doing some serious backtracking.
The fired FOX news talking head claims it was her intern who sent the out-of-pocket Tweet in response to Waters inspirational speech on BET’s Black Girls Rock awards.
Remember, the 79-year-old told the crowd, “I know I’m simply a strong black woman. I am you and you are me. We have power, we have influence, we can do things others have told us we can’t do. I don’t care how big you are, I don’t care how high you think you are. If you come for me I’m coming for you.”
Apparently, Dash wasn’t here for that.
“This is how you spin a corrupt media buffoon sucking up her late in life 15 minutes,” the Clueless actresses Tweeted on Thursday.
However on Friday, Dash tried to explain herself.
“Let me clarify that an intern wrongly used ‘buffoon’ in a recent tweet,” she wrote. “I don’t need to be disrespectful to disagree.”
Oh really?
So riddle us this: Why didn’t Dash just say that from the beginning? Why wait a day later? Instead, she was too busy defending herself and insinuating that Waters is a liar.
Better yet: If she really didn’t send that Tweet, why hasn’t she deleted it? Why is it still up?
Try again Stacey.
