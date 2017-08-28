Things You Need To Know About Hurricane Harvey’s Destruction And How To Help

Hurricane Harvey, one of the most devastating storms to ever hit Texas left the city of Houston under water. The monster storm shut airports and highways shut forcing residents to flee their homes because of waist-deep flooding.
Here are a few things you need to know about this storm and how to help the families involved.
You can Donate to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief CLICK HERE
Want to become a volunteer and help with the Harvey Relief Effort? CLICK HERE
Here are 3 places to donate food and water that accept online donations.
Houston Food Bank
Galveston County Food Bank
Corpus Christi Food Bank
Check out some of the most photos below as this unreal storm shows us how powerful Hurricane’s can be.
Hurricane Harvey's Destruction In Epic Photos [Photo Gallery]
