Things You Need To Know About Hurricane Harvey’s Destruction And How To Help

Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Hurricane Harvey, one of the most devastating storms to ever hit Texas left the city of Houston under water. The  monster storm shut airports and highways shut forcing residents to flee their homes because of waist-deep flooding.

Here are a few things you need to know about this storm and how to help the families involved.

You can Donate to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief CLICK HERE

Want to become a volunteer and help with the Harvey Relief Effort? CLICK HERE

Here are 3 places to donate food and water that accept online donations.

Houston Food Bank

Galveston County Food Bank

 Corpus Christi Food Bank 

Check out some of the most photos below as this unreal storm shows us how powerful Hurricane’s can be.

