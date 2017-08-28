As Hurricane Harvey Rages On, This One Guy Is Busting Moves In The Street

Hurricane Harvey continues to have a devastating effect in Texas with places like Houston experiencing historic flooding and major evacuations . As more flooding and rainfall is expected to continue, rescue teams and citizens are mapping out a way to flee dangerous area.

Meanwhile, a guy named Deandre Wilson is practicing his latest krump moves in the rain. That’s right, one of Texas’ finest took a break from worrying about the hurricane and got his dance on in the middle of the street. He even disrespected Harvey by throwing some water splashes in his routine. Check out the video below.

WTF IS A HURRICANE ? 😂😂😂‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/jYbYxQLhs6 — Deandre Wilson🏀 (@drehoops10_) August 27, 2017

Deandre has become a beacon for other residents affected by the storm. Imitators are already uploading their dance moves on social media while rain continues to fall in the background.

TELL YO COUSIN ITS ON!!!!! DOUBLE OR NOTHING!! pic.twitter.com/qiYaTG57Lv — POOTIE TANG (@hughes_colton) August 27, 2017

Somewhere a parent is yelling “Boy, get your behind in the house!”

Our thoughts go out to all of the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

