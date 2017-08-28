This Is What Happened When A Tamar Braxton Fan Tried To Out Sing Her At A Concert

Everybody knowsis a vocal powerhouse.

So imagine the 40-year-old songstress’ surprise when a fan tried to out sing her at a recent concert while she sang on stage.

Tamar proceeded to carry out an ear-shattering high note, and the surprise fan carried the tune right along with her from the audience:

#PressPlay: Oop! #TamarBraxton had to remind a fan who she is when they tried to out sing her from the audience (SWIPE) 😩👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 27, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

But it was all friendly competition. Tay-Tay eventually asked the fan to join her on stage. When he was handed the mic, he delivered.

#PressPlay : #Part2 — #TamarBraxton ended up bringing the fan she had a sing-off with onstage! He's blowing too! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

RELATED LINKS

Tamar Braxton: Usher’s Accuser Just Wants A Coochie Refund

Tamar Braxton Is Living Her Best Life On Vacay

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Tamar Braxton Shows Us Her ‘Little Black Dress’ Style

Also On Hot 107.9: