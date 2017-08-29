HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Justine Skye Is Melanin Magic In Moschino

Justine Skye get the party going post 2017 MTV VMA‘s and attended an after party in Los Angeles. The beauty wore a Moschino Resort 2018 piece straight off the runway and killed the look.

The vibrant colors and sequined embellishments take this dress to the next level. The fringe hem keeps it fun and ready to party and dance all night! We wish she boomeranged in this LEWK.

We are LOVING her makeup. Justine Skye’s foundation is perfect ( find yours here ) and her eye makeup is beautiful. The blue eyeliner is very on trend for 2017.

Take our poll below, is it HAUTE or NAUGHT?

