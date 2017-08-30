There’s a Cease Fire on the South Side – Old Nat Day 2017

The 3rd Annual Old National Day event scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 3rd, 2017 at 2400 Pleasant Hill Road College Park, Georgia 30349.

The day will be filled with lots of activities for the whole family to enjoy. From 2 to 9 p.m. our community will be able to enjoy and participate in the following: Food concessions including ice cream, kids activities such as jump houses, face painting , football and more live entertainment and performances from some of ATL’s finest entertainers, car show,kickball game, vendors (including free health screenings) and much more.

The Old National Day event emphasizes Community involvement and works to bridge the gap between the business community and the local residents. Our goal is to Revitalize our community and restore a positive image of the Southside of Atlanta Community by connecting some of the needed resources, political figures, government agencies and local businesses involvement in the collaborative effort to inform and inspire a positive change in the community.

This event , hosted by O.N.E, is a fundraising event designed to bring the community together while Empowering Families with a reason to be proud of their community. Sponsors are offered the opportunity to gain exposure for their company or organization.

The objective is to Spotlight sponsors, and inform the community of our efforts, successes and challenges as we assist youth in becoming productive citizens through education promotion, stop the violence initiatives, community give back projects and mentoring programs. In our efforts we look to partner with the mayor office, city council, fire department and youth programs to make this Old Nat Day unlike any other. THANKS…..O.N.E OLD NATIONAL ENTERTAINMENT

