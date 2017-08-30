Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

17 Celebs Who Donated Major Cash To Help Hurricane Harvey Survivors

You are appreciated.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Central Intelligence' - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty


When major disasters happen in the world, people look to the stars for answers — and not the ones in the sky.

Celebrities have been using their star power all week to help the victims devastated by Hurricane Harvey in Houston and the surrounding areas. On Monday, Kevin Hart kicked off the #HurricaneHarvey challenge in which he challenged his famous friends to donate at least $25,000.

Check out these 16 stars who took the comedian up on his offer or simply made a donation on their own:

Beyoncé

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The Houston native didn’t publicly announce her donation (or how much she gave), but her Reverend Rudy Rasmus revealed that the queen gave a healthy contribution.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart lead his own social media challenge to the people of Houston and called on his famous friends for support.

Drake 

Drake is currently overseas in London, but that hasn’t stopped him form working with local relief groups to assist the people of Texas.

Sandra Bullock

#SandraBullock donated $1 million to Hurricane Harvey victims ❤️

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

Sandra Bullock donated a hefty $1 million to the Hurricane Harvey victims.

SZA

SZA took to Twitter to announce her donation.

T.I. 

Tip took Kevin Hart up on the #HurricaneHarvey challenge.

Diddy

Diddy even followed the comedian up on his challenge. Check the link in his bio.

The Rock 

The Rock revealed that he also is a natural disaster survivor, so it’s only right that he helps those in need.

Chris Brown

Breezy says he’ll donate $100,000 to Hurricane survivors — just not to the Red Cross.

Kim Kardashian

Kim K. and her family sent a donations the Salvation Army and the Red Cross.

Oprah Winfrey 

Queen O is sending her donation to the Red Cross.

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled and Asahd will follow Kevin Hart up on his challenge and donate $25,000.

J.J. Watt

Detailed Update. $6 MILLION! New Goal: $10 Million. YouCaring.com/JJWatt

A post shared by JJ Watt (@justinjames99) on

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt’s fundraiser raised over $6 million for hurricane relief efforts.

Ellen Degeneres

Ellen pledged her donation in a heartfelt video during her show.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

J. Lo and her beau A. Rod have vowed to pledge $25K a piece to hurricane relief efforts.

Nicki Minaj 

Nicki is taking Kevin Hart up on his #HurricaneHarvey challenge to pledge $25,000.

Ezekiel Elliot

The Dallas Cowboys star will donate $21,000 to the Salvation Army.

You don’t have to be a celebrity to make a difference. Give what you can to any organization of your choice.

 

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

10 photos Launch gallery

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

Continue reading Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

     

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest