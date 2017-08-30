Here’s What Jay-Z Said To Amy Winehouse When He First Met Her

It seems likewas one of the stars concerned aboutbefore she tragically died back in 2011. In his now most quotable interview, Jigga talked to Rap Radar about the British soul singer.

Jay-Z described his first encounter with Winehouse at Joe’s Pub in New York City. He met her after watching her perform. He reflected on her hit song “Rehab,” saying, “She was telling us, she was writing the songs to our face. ‘They’re trying to make me go to rehab, I’m not going.’ Like, what? You have to go!” When Jay met her after the show, he was concerned when he heard her stuttering, “I was like, ‘You don’t even stutter. Why are you doing that?’ I looked at her, and I was like, ‘Stay with us.’ The first time we hung out, I told her, ‘Stay with us.’”

Winehouse died at the age of 27 from alcohol poisoning. She had a long history of substance abuse and mental health issues. Her sophomore album Back to Black garnered critical and commercial acclaim. You can watch Jay recall his time with Amy on Rap Radar, which is on Tidal.

Rest in peace, Amy.

