Watch L&HH’s Amina Buddafly Drag ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl For Being A Rapper

Just in case you didn’t know, “Cash Me Outside” girl,, has started rapping. She dropped a music video for her song “These Heaux” on Wednesday.

One person who didn’t seem to know any of this was Love & Hip Hop: New York star Amina Buddafly. The R&B singer was asked about Danielle by TMZ , wondering if Amina is insulted when someone like Danielle gets overnight success, while other artists have to put in years of work. “Yeah, definitely insulting,” she said. “Wait…she’s a rapper?”

Before releasing some laughter, Amina continued, “I can’t take that serious. I’m sorry, I’m a musician.” You can watch Amina’s stinging words below.



If Danielle gets more responses like this, she’ll have to catch the whole industry outside. We’ll watch what happens.

Also On Hot 107.9: