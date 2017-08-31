Kenya Moore Drags Haters Coming For Her Marriage

Kenya Moore is over people sticking their nose in her personal life — so much so that she took to social media to issue a stern warning to her haters.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wants people to stop telling lies and spreading rumors about her marriage to new husband Marc Daily. On Thursday, Kenya posted a cryptic message on Instagram letting it be known that ”My marriage and my life will not be made a mockery of.”

The former Miss USA even threatened trolls with a lawsuit, writing, “Be warned, I’m coming for you and we all know how this will end for you,” Moore added. “I always have the last laugh. #lawsuit #receipts #reallove #DontF*ckWithMyFamily.”

After a two year long tumultuous relationship with Matt Jordan, everyone was skeptical about Kenya’s new marriage when it was revealed that she tied the knot on June 10.

Only time (or the next season of RHOA) will tell if this is the real deal for the reality star.