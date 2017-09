Daz Dillinger stopped by Hot 1079 to chop it up with B High. During the convo Daz discussed what it was like being on Death Row and working on The Chronic with Dr. Dre. He also talked about producing classic records for Tupac and the Dogg Pound. Furthermore, Daz discussed buying Ruthless Records with Lil Eazy, getting shot at in New York, and a whole lot more.

