Rae Sremmurd Faces Lawsuit After Throwing Water Bottle At Concert Goer

probably thought they were showing their fans love when they launched water bottles into the crowd at a concert. However, one guy didn’t take their show of affection too kindly.

A Michigan man is suing Sremmurd for recklessly throwing a bottle of water at a October 2016 concert. He’s being represented by Jonathan Marko and according to docs obtained by TMZ, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi didn’t warn folks before they started launching bottles that day. One of them hit the man square in the nose and according to the suit, the impact was so hard, “a chunk of his face” was ripped off. The suit says the man immediately went to the hospital where he suffered permanent scarring and disfigurement.

Rae Sremurd is being sued for assault, negligence and battery. He wants his medical bills paid along with damages. You can check out the graphic damage done to his nose here.

