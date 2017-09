Guys, Monie Love does not think than Escape The Room is a good first date. The legendary rapper and radio personality will be on Million Dollar Matchmaker September 9th at 9pm on WeTV. Check out this clip as Monie clearly needs these dudes to step up their date game lol.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Hot 107.9: