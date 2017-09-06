Keke Wyatt’s Husband Speaks Out On Wanting A Divorce: ‘I Can No Longer Accept Toxic Behavior’

was in tears on social media this past week when she revealed that her husband,asked her for a divorce. Keke said Michael told her this while she’s still eight months pregnant with their next child and while they have another kid in the hospital.

Now, following Keke’s confession, Michael is giving his side of the story according to theJasmineBRAND. He said in a statement, “For over seven years I have been Keke’s husband, backbone, friend, confidant, and support system. I have loved, raised, supported, and cared for every child in our family (biological or not), including our son who is currently battling leukemia. I will continue to be that person and do all of these things, but I will not be her husband.”

Michael then goes on to say that his split with Keke is necessary to avoid a toxic environment for their kids. “Because I love Keke, I can no longer accept toxic behavior,” he said. “A home should be a refuge of peace from the inequity and harshness of the world. Keke is much stronger than she gives herself credit for and she is a great mother. There is a healing that needs to take place and I have faith that it will happen.”

Michael ends by asking for people’s prayers as the family goes through their split. “There is never a good time for a family to deal with harsh realities, but as long as we keep God first we have to know that our battle has already been won,” he said. “Now, as our family deals with these realities I humbly ask that you please keep us lifted in prayer, and when you comment please keep our children in mind.”

Keke has yet to respond to Michael’s statement, but it seems like from now on their issues will be best handled privately. We’ll keep you updated if anything should change.

