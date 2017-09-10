Atlanta Schools Closed In Preparation Of Hurricane Irma

Atlanta Public schools have been closed before Hurricane Irma’s impact on the state of Georgia. The governor has expanded his state of emergency on majority of the state. Hurricane Irma is expected to bring wind gusts up to 60 mph, heavy rain beginning Monday morning, and power outages. The storm will likely be a Tropical Storm when it gets to Georgia, but will still bring serious weather. See below for the list of school closings.

Atlanta Public Schools – Closed Monday, Sept. 11

Barrow County Schools – Closed Monday, Sept. 11

Bartow County Schools – Closed Monday, Sept. 11

Butts County Schools – Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12

Carroll County Schools – Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12

Clarke County Schools – Closed Monday, Sept. 11

Clayton County Schools – Closed Monday, Sept. 11

Cherokee County Schools – Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12

Cobb County – Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12

Coweta County Schools – Closed Monday, Sept. 11

Dawson County Schools – Closed Monday, 12 month employees to report

DeKalb County Schools – Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12

Douglas County Schools– Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12

Emory University – Closed Monday, Sept. 11

Fayette County Schools – Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12

Fulton County – Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12

Georgia Gwinnett College – Closed Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m. and will open for normal operations Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Georgia Southern University – Closed Friday Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Georgia State University – Closed Monday, Sept. 11

