Things You Need To Know Before Hurricane Irma Hits Atlanta

According to the latest information today, the eye of Irma will not come to Atlanta as first thought. Instead, the eye will move into Alabama. Atlanta will still get dangerous weather, but the changes affect timing, so the metro area will feel the worst of this storm system this afternoon and tonight.

From noon until 4 pm – the Atlanta area will get the heaviest rain and strongest winds (up to 70 mph).

After 4 pm – the heavy rain will continue for several hours because the system is slowing down. Rain total 2-6 inches.

Tuesday morning – the rain will taper off .

Report Power Outages

If you lose power in the metro Atlanta area, report your electric service outage to Georgia Power, call their customer service by calling 1-888-891-0938 or online at https://customerservice.southerncompany.com/Outage/Service.aspx

You can track Georgia Power restoration efforts by checking out the Georgia Power outage map.

Other customers can report problems and track progress with the companies below.

Central Georgia EMC

To report an outage: 770-775-7857

To track restoration efforts: outage.cgemc.com:8181

Cobb EMC

To report an outage: 770-429-2100 or reportoutage.cobbemc.com/ReportOutage/SSvcController/reportanoutage

To track restoration efforts: cobb.maps.sienatech.com

Coweta-Fayette EMC

To report an outage: 770-502-0226 or billing.utility.org/oscp/OnlineServices/FeaturesLogin/tabid/134/Default.aspx

To track restoration efforts: outage.utility.org/OMSWebMap/OMSWebMap.htm?clientKey=undefined

GreyStone Power Corporation

To report an outage: 1-866-GREYSTONE (1-866-473-9786) or 770-942-6576 or outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=GREYS&openingPage=report

To track restoration efforts: greystonepower.com/currentoutages

Habersham EMC

To report an outage: 706-754-2114, 706-865-4362, 1-800-640-6812 or habershamemc.com/content/report-outage#formtime

To track restoration efforts: outageview.habershamemc.com

Jackson EMC

To report an outage: 1-800-245-4044 or outage.jacksonemc.com

To track restoration efforts: jemc.maps.sienatech.com

Snapping Shoals EMC

To report an outage: 678-814-4961 or ssemc.smarthub.coop/Login.html#login

To track restoration efforts: ssemc.com/OutageMap.aspx

Sawnee EMC

To report an outage: 770-887-2363 or sawnee.com/content/report-outage

To track restoration efforts: sawnee.com/content/current-outages

Walton EMC

To report an outage: 770-267-2505 or outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=WALTON&openingPage=report

To track restoration efforts: outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=WALTON

School Closings

Almost all school systems will remain closed tomorrow to avoid school kids being out in the elements of Irma.

Here is the latest school closing list. Please check with your school districts’ websites for complete and updated information on closings.

Atlanta Public Schools will close Monday and Tuesday.

Cobb County School District schools and facilities will be closed Monday and Tuesday for students and all staff.

DeKalb County Schools will close schools and offices Monday and Tuesday.

Fulton County Schools will close all schools and administrative offices on Monday, and all schools on Tuesday.

Gwinnett County Schools will be closed Monday.

Marietta City Schools will close schools and offices on Monday and Tuesday. After-school activities, practices and events are also canceled.

Buford City Schools will be closed Monday.

Cherokee County Schools will close schools and offices Monday and Tuesday.

Fayette County Public Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday

Clayton County Public Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday for students and staff.

Henry County schools in metro Atlanta will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Pike County Schools in west Georgia will be closed Monday and Tuesday for students and employees.

Rockdale County Public Schools in metro Atlanta will be closed Monday and Tuesday

