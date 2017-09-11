Reec, PAYUSA, Microsoft Store at Lenox, Two Men & a Truck and Hot 107.9 Raise Items For Families Affected By Hurricanes.

Reec, PAYUSA, Microsoft Store at Lenox, Two Men & a Truck and Hot 107.9 joined forces to Raise Much Needed Items For Families Affected By Hurricanes. The donation drive took place at the Microsoft Store in Lenox Mall.

Not only were hundreds of pounds of items raised for families with children affected by the hurricanes, each donor also received free gifts courtesy of Microsoft and Positive American Youth. Two Men & a Truck Chamblee will be shipping the donations to shelters in the Houston and Louisiana that house families with children.

