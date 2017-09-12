Watch 1st Clip Of Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir’s Reality Show “The Mane Event”

Via | HipHopDX

Ahead of the couple’s October 17 nuptials, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir have shared a clip of their upcoming reality show on BET. Titled The Mane Event, each episode will center around their wedding day and culminates with the “mane event,” which is being held at The Four Seasons in Miami, Florida.

Judging by the clip, The Mane Event includes a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of the high profile couple, including his proposal at an Atlanta Hawks game and Ka’oir shopping for wedding dresses.

Finish this story [ here

Also On Hot 107.9: