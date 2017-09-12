If You’re In Atlanta And Don’t Have Power, Here Is How You Get It Back

Hurricane Irma (now a tropical depression) ripped through Georgia yesterday, causing power outages all over the state. More than 1.2 million Georgia natives woke up Tuesday morning with no power. If you still do not have power, or if you know someone who is out of power check out the info below…

Report Power Outages

If you lose power in the metro Atlanta area, report your electric service outage to Georgia Power, call their customer service by calling 1-888-891-0938 or online at https://customerservice.southerncompany.com/Outage/Service.aspx

You can track Georgia Power restoration efforts by checking out the Georgia Power outage map.

Other customers can report problems and track progress with the companies below.

Central Georgia EMC

To report an outage: 770-775-7857

To track restoration efforts: outage.cgemc.com:8181

Cobb EMC

To report an outage: 770-429-2100 or reportoutage.cobbemc.com/ReportOutage/SSvcController/reportanoutage

To track restoration efforts: cobb.maps.sienatech.com

Coweta-Fayette EMC

To report an outage: 770-502-0226 or billing.utility.org/oscp/OnlineServices/FeaturesLogin/tabid/134/Default.aspx

To track restoration efforts: outage.utility.org/OMSWebMap/OMSWebMap.htm?clientKey=undefined

GreyStone Power Corporation

To report an outage: 1-866-GREYSTONE (1-866-473-9786) or 770-942-6576 or outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=GREYS&openingPage=report

To track restoration efforts: greystonepower.com/currentoutages

Habersham EMC

To report an outage: 706-754-2114, 706-865-4362, 1-800-640-6812 or habershamemc.com/content/report-outage#formtime

To track restoration efforts: outageview.habershamemc.com

Jackson EMC

To report an outage: 1-800-245-4044 or outage.jacksonemc.com

To track restoration efforts: jemc.maps.sienatech.com

Snapping Shoals EMC

To report an outage: 678-814-4961 or ssemc.smarthub.coop/Login.html#login

To track restoration efforts: ssemc.com/OutageMap.aspx

Sawnee EMC

To report an outage: 770-887-2363 or sawnee.com/content/report-outage

To track restoration efforts: sawnee.com/content/current-outages

Walton EMC

To report an outage: 770-267-2505 or outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=WALTON&openingPage=report

To track restoration efforts: outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=WALTON

