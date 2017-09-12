If You’re In Atlanta And Don’t Have Power, Here Is How You Get It Back

Hurricane Irma (now a tropical depression) ripped through Georgia yesterday, causing power outages all over the state. More than 1.2 million Georgia natives woke up Tuesday morning with no power. If you still do not have power, or if you know someone who is out of power check out the info below…
Report Power Outages
If you lose power in the metro Atlanta area, report your electric service outage to Georgia Power, call their customer service by calling 1-888-891-0938 or online at https://customerservice.southerncompany.com/Outage/Service.aspx
You can track Georgia Power restoration efforts by checking out the Georgia Power outage map.
Other customers can report problems and track progress with the companies below.
Central Georgia EMC
To report an outage: 770-775-7857
To track restoration efforts: outage.cgemc.com:8181
Cobb EMC
To report an outage: 770-429-2100 or reportoutage.cobbemc.com/ReportOutage/SSvcController/reportanoutage
To track restoration efforts: cobb.maps.sienatech.com
Coweta-Fayette EMC
To report an outage: 770-502-0226 or billing.utility.org/oscp/OnlineServices/FeaturesLogin/tabid/134/Default.aspx
To track restoration efforts: outage.utility.org/OMSWebMap/OMSWebMap.htm?clientKey=undefined
GreyStone Power Corporation
To report an outage: 1-866-GREYSTONE (1-866-473-9786) or 770-942-6576 or outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=GREYS&openingPage=report
To track restoration efforts: greystonepower.com/currentoutages
Habersham EMC
To report an outage: 706-754-2114, 706-865-4362, 1-800-640-6812 or habershamemc.com/content/report-outage#formtime
To track restoration efforts: outageview.habershamemc.com
Jackson EMC
To report an outage: 1-800-245-4044 or outage.jacksonemc.com
To track restoration efforts: jemc.maps.sienatech.com
Snapping Shoals EMC
To report an outage: 678-814-4961 or ssemc.smarthub.coop/Login.html#login
To track restoration efforts: ssemc.com/OutageMap.aspx
Sawnee EMC
To report an outage: 770-887-2363 or sawnee.com/content/report-outage
To track restoration efforts: sawnee.com/content/current-outages
Walton EMC
To report an outage: 770-267-2505 or outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=WALTON&openingPage=report
To track restoration efforts: outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=WALTON