Say What? Marilyn Manson And Lil Uzi Vert To Collab On New Album

ʇ ® .2 사악한 쌍둥이 ;; A post shared by 16 (@liluzivert) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Lil Uzi Vert proved a long time ago that he was about the rock star lifestyle — now he has a rock legend co-signing his talent.

In a recent interview with Consequence of Sound, Uzi’s idol and rock icon Marilyn Manson revealed that he’s been in talks with the Philly rapper and plans to work with him on a new album. He told the site, “[Uzi] wants to do a rock album next, and I would love to see that happen because I think that he could make a new thing. Not some rock/rap type of thing, something special and new that I think needs to be created just to f*** the world up more.”

Manson added, “I think that if I had to pick what Lil Uzi Vert should be, if he’s involved in rock, it’s an early Bad Brains or Faith No More, but with a catchier element. I think he has punk rock in him. He’s a lil’ crazy m*therf*cker. And good. Smart as f*ck. He has an attitude like I did, and I like that about him.”

Lucifer Rising. A post shared by Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Uzi has never been quiet about his love for the rock legend and his desire to create a more authentic sound. You may recall that at the 2017 Video Music Awards, he performed a mashup of his hit record “XO ToUR Llif3” with Ed Sheeran on guitar and singing the hook.

Looks like Lil Uzi Vert is well on his way to creating his own lane.