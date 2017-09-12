Happy Birthday, J-Hud: Seven Epic Vocal Performances From Jennifer Hudson

Some people exude star power even before they hit it big in Hollywood, and Jennifer Hudson is one of those people.

Everyone knew J. Hud was destined for greatness after wowing Simon Cowell in 2004 with her American Idol audition. Just two years later, she snagged the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Dream Girls and hasn’t slowed down since.

Despite how many acting roles Hudson snags, she’ll always be known for her phenomenally powerful vocals. In honor of her 36th birthday, check out our list of Jennifer Hudson’s vocal performances that will give you chills.



The time she received a standing ovation for her “I Will Always Love You” tribute to Whitney Houston at the 54th Grammy Awards. (2012)



The time she killed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. (2009)



The time she was asked to sing Adele songs. Killed it!



Let’s not forget her epic American Idol audition. (2004)



Anytime she sings her rendition of Jennifer Holiday’s “And I Am Telling You,” you get chills.



As a star of Broadway’s The Color Purple, J. Hud and her cast members gave an epic tribute to the late, great Prince with “Purple Rain” on the day of his passing. (2016)



Her BET Awards tribute to Prince wasn’t too shabby either. (2016)

Happy birthday, J-Hud!