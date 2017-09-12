Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

has time this week. He’s serving up a nice slice of petty along with an explanation in his notorious essay format. Yup, you know the format — when Tyrese argues in more than five sentences on Instagram.

The actor took to the social media to explain his earlier rant against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The former wrestler allegedly won’t hit Tyrese back about a possible The Fast and the Furious spinoff movie centered around The Rock’s character, Luke Hobbs. Apparently, if you don’t give Tyrese a call back about a major project, he’ll escalate things real quick.

After calling Johnson out in the comment section of one of his pictures, Tyrese goes into details in a post of his own. “I have never and will never have a problem with this major movie star, he’s my brother… I repeat never,” Tyrese said.

He then rants that didn’t like The Rock’s Bay Watch but he did like The Rock’s singing in Moana. He finally gets back on message, saying, “I’m simply trying to reach him cause he won’t call me back about this solo #HobbsMovie. I want you to shoot it just not right now cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced and we can’t let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal fast and furious FANS down on any level from pushing the date.”

Tyrese puts even more of his business out there by saying he already had a great call with someone from The Rock’s production company. He argues that he’s making all this information public because he wants to continue doing business with folks in the Fast & Furious world. “We do this on behalf of the families, the cast, the crew members who have been down and loyal to us for 15 years……Everyone matters……When we shoot we all eat, when we eat we show up as a FAMILY display our love, our funny stuff, our story lines and HEARTS in every frame.”

You can read Tyrese’s essay below and let us know what you think.

#Tyrese is still trying to get #DwayneJohnson to hear him out but it looks like Dwayne still has him on read 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

