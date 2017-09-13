Serena Williams Drops First Photos Of Her Baby! [PHOTOS +VIDEO]

WHERE ARE THE TISSUES AT?!

Serena Williams and beau, Alexis Ohanian, have released the first photo of their baby girl and a very sentimental video! They gave birth to a healthy girl on Sept. 1st weighing at 6lbs 14oz. And guess what her name is….Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. Yes, she is a JUNIOR and named after her daddy.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Serena has admitted that there were a few complications with the delivery which resulted with her staying in the hospital for an extra week. But baby and Serena are now home and healthy.

Watch the VERY emotional video below (don’t forget your tissue!)

