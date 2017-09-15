Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star To Past Tense

Iggy Azalea ‘s career could be likened to a celestial comet: nice to look at, only comes around every years and if you blink, you could miss it.

Back in 2010, when Nicki Minaj was starting her tenure as reigning queen of rap, all anyone could talk about was he Australian-bred rapper being the hottest thing to hit hip hop in a long time. The fact that she’s not American and White added to her appeal, but what lead to her demise?

Jezebel recently did an article entitled “The Making and Unmaking of Iggy Azalea” and touched on important points in her career that were pivotal to her success. The article points out that Polow Da Don was interested in Iggy ever since he met her in Atlanta in 2010 when she was just dropping mixtapes. The producer said of his first encounter with Iggy, “She just looked exotic. She looked like a star. If she was in entertainment, I wanted to work with her. If she wasn’t, I wanted to talk to her, try to take her out on a date or something.”

After bouncing around from mentor to mentor, who tried to make her go pop, Polow says, “I told her, ‘Nobody’s gonna buy you being hood.’” Due to their creative differences, Iggy and Polow parted ways — then she moved on to another Atlanta great, T.I. Before officially working with Grand Hustle, Iggy continued to grind her way to hit records, and finally landed one by the end of 2014. “Fancy” set the charts on fire and became 2015’s summer anthem.

From there, she took her talents to features and hopped on tracks with everyone from Ariana Grande to Britney Spears. She was basically the pop world’s go to rapper at the time. Iggy was so popular that she even landed a modeling contract with Wilhelmina. Then, according to Jezebel, “Iggy became a punchline and went from being hailed as a white rap savior to, three years later, being a digital-era Vanilla Ice.”

Her social media beefs with everyone from Azelia Banks to Q-Tip, plus her tumultuous relationship with Nick Young, started to overshadow the music. In a June interview with The Guardian, singer Halsey, who is also White, summarized Iggy’s career in a nutshell, saying “She had a complete disregard for Black culture. F***ing moron. I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me.” Halsey isn’t the only one who noticed her disregard for the culture, hip hop as a whole was demanding for her to stop mocking the art of hip hop.

Last year and 2017 were ice-cold years for Iggy professionally, but her personal life has overshadowed her music — hence the reason she posted more about her five-minute long relationship with French Montana than she did her sophomore album.

Bottom line, after seven years in the game, we still haven’t gotten to the heart of who Iggy Azalea is besides a rapper from Australia. Maybe 2018 will see the rebirth of Iggy Iggs on the music charts?

