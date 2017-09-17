Kevin Hart Apologizes To His Wife and Kids Amid Rumors Of An Alleged Sex Tape

will always be the first one to tell you he’s not perfect man. Now that he’s found himself in a particularly sticky situation, the comedian an actor is getting ahead of an alleged sex tape scandal by apologizing in advance to his pregnant wife and children for what he calls a lapse in judgement.

Taking to Instagram, Hart confesses, “I made a bad error and judgment and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did and in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me.” He goes on to say that becoming a megastar has put a “target on his back” and knowing that, he should have made better decisions. “It’s a sh-tty moment when you know you’re wrong and there’s no excuses for your wrong behavior. At the end of the day, I simply have to do better. But I’m also not going to allow someone to have financial gain over my mistakes and in this particular situation that’s what was attempted.”

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

According to TMZ, someone reached out to Kevin Hart’s team with a video showing the comedian getting hot and heavy with another woman. The video allegedly cuts to a bedroom where two people are having sex, but apparently you don’t see Kevin’s face. The gossip site claims the owner of said video demanded a multi-million dollar payment in exchange for not leaking the video, however Hart chose to come clean instead.

The FBI is currently investigating the case, since the alleged recordings happened without his consent.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

