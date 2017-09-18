Entertainment News
Jada Pinkett-Smith Doesn’t Really Age Like The Rest Of Us [Photos]

Posted 2 hours ago
Build Presents Regina Hall And Jada Pinkett Smith Discussing 'Girls Trip'

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty


Jada Pinkett-Smith doesn’t age like the rest of us. It seems like every red carpet she attends, is another opportunity for Jada to show off her fountain of youth. She just turned 46, but we are not convinced! Check out the photos below and you be the judge for yourself. Is Jada Pinkett-Smith drinking from the same fountain as Pharrell? And if so can y’all bottle it up for the rest of us?!

Build Presents Regina Hall And Jada Pinkett Smith Discussing 'Girls Trip'

Jada Pinkett-Smith Hasn't Aged In 20 Years [Photo Gallery]

Jada Pinkett-Smith Hasn't Aged In 20 Years [Photo Gallery]

