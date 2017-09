Drake is a man that appreciates art, not only in music and production but also in tattoos.

The Toronto rapper recently inked an image of Denzel Washington on his arm from his character in Spike Lee’s 1990, Mo’ Better Blues film.

Drake also got an image of his slain friend Fif, who was murdered just this month.

Drake already has tattoos of Sade, Aaliyah, and Lil Wayne. Who will be next?

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

