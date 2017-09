Earlier this year, Cardi B remixed Kodak Black’s breakout single, “No Flockin” and turned it into the soon to be number one song, “Bodak Yellow”.

Today, Kodak Black returned the love by recording an official remix to “Bodak Yellow” stating that he and Cardi have a lot in common.

Listen below:

Check out Janet Jackson dancing to “Bodak Yellow” below:

I really can't even believe this .Its soo surreal .Like ommmmmmmgggg son this the type of shit you dream about .Thank you Janet Jackson for showing Bodak Yellow some love.Im so happy . A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

