Earlier this year, Gucci Mane announced that he would be releasing his autobiography filled with true-life events that occurred in his life from learning how to be a hustler from his father, selling drugs to fund his music career, to being a drug addict.

Gucci Mane details that he started writing the book while serving time in prison during his latest stint realizing that he needed to do better for himself and those who looked up to him.

Out now #TheAutobiographyOfGuccimane A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

Off probation today and my book is in stores NOW! What a day!!!! A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Out now #TheautobiographyofGuccimane A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

