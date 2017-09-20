Yo' Durtty
Home > Yo' Durtty

Offset Raises Over 500k For The American Cancer Society

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017

Source: ATLPics.net / ATLPics.Net

As the Migos gear up for the release of Culture 2, 1/3 member, Offset took time for community action as he recently teamed up with the American Cancer Society to raise over $500k for the nonprofit organization.

Show your support for @OffsetYRN and donate to @americancancersociety by texting OFFSET to 41444 #ACSxOffset

A post shared by The American Cancer Society (@americancancersociety) on

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

American Cancer Society , Durtty Boyz , lalaa shepard , Migos , Offset

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest