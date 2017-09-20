Offset Raises Over 500k For The American Cancer Society

As the Migos gear up for the release of Culture 2, 1/3 member, Offset took time for community action as he recently teamed up with the American Cancer Society to raise over $500k for the nonprofit organization.
Rapper @offsetyrn, of the chart-topping hip-hop trio @Migos, is raising $500,000 for our organization. He is honoring his grandmother by raising funds to help promote cancer prevention and access to care in underserved communities. In addition, money raised through this effort will also help fund an ACS Research Grant focused on bladder cancer research. #ACSxOffset
Lalaa Shepard
