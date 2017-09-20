(@TIP’s DJ) @DJMLK: “There Will Be No Handouts”

DJ MLK is most known for his ‘Goodnight Doesn’t Exist In ATL’ mixtape series and being Hustle Gang’s & T.I.’ s official DJ. He moved to Atlanta, GA as a teenager after realizing there was money to be made in the music & entertainment industry. He credits Black Bill Gates & DJ Scream for paving the way for him as an entrepreneur and Big Bank Black as the first artist to give him his first real check.

After gaining valuable contacts such as Jeezy, Rocko, & Trey Songz, MLK received the opportunity to be a road DJ for T.I. DJ MLK recalls starting from the bottom passing out flyers for Grand Hustle prior to earning a respectable position. With years of hard work and dedication, DJ MLK & T.I. built an unbreakable bond. MLK also credits T.I. as being a man of his word and a loyal friend.

DJ MLK also speaks on how easy it is to get blackballed in the music industry and describes what DJs expect to see from independent artists.

Be on the lookout for his upcoming single with TIP, Jeremih & Young Thug.

Instagram: @TheProgressReport101 @LalaaShep @BossBritt__ @DJExel @DJ_JStar @DKMLK

Also On Hot 107.9: