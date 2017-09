2017 XXL Freshmen, XXXTentacion is known for sparking controversy. Whether it’s his politically charged visuals or his sporadic social media confessionals, he is a master of cultivating attention.

Just days after his debut album, 17 charted number 2 on Billboard 200, XXXTentacion revealed his new look expressing his individuality. Check it out below:

he’s dead A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:14am PDT

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

