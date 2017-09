We’ve known Waka for a long time, and seeing him in this light is refreshing. Waka Flocka is maturing and realizing that there are certain things that he used to do that he can not do anymore now that he is a father. He also speaks on his childhood friend that Slim Dunkin that he grew up with and also being able to witness Derez Deshon success. Watch the full interview below.

