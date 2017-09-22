Rapper’s Who Remixed Tay K’s “The Race” [MoneyBagg Yo, Big36oz, Lil Yachty, Key Glock, etc]

17-year-old rapper, Tay K released his single, “The Race” online June 30th. The song has since gone viral and has caught the attention of mainstream and indie rappers. Tay K is currently in prison for his alleged involvement in multiple murders and other crimes, which validates the vulgar lyrics in the song.
Check out other artist’s unique spins to Tay K’s, “The Race” below:
Big36oz:
Location: Atlanta, GA
Instagram @Big36oz
MoneyBagg Yo:
Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Instagram @MoneyBaggYo
Lil Yachty:
Location: Atlanta, GA
Instagram @LilYachty
Key Glock:
Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Instagram @Keyglock
Fetty Wap & Remy Boyz:
Location: Paterson, New Jersey
Instagram @Fettywap1738
Lud Foe:
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Instagram @Ludfoe_boochiegang
Slim Jesus:
Location: Hamilton, Ohio
Instagram @iamslimjesus
Rico Recklezz:
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Instagram @bigrecklezz
Lil Mouse:
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Twitter @MouseMyers
Trill Sammy:
Location: Houston, Texas
Instagram @realtrillsammy
Lalaa Shepard